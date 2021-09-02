Nasscom CoE-IoT partners Taiwan-India AI Technology Innovation Research Centre

“Given the supply chain challenges, the signing of this MoU will play a critical role in enabling our countries to institutionalize industrial collaboration leading to enhancing our ability to source hardware components, increase investments and technical cooperation on an equal and mutually-beneficial basis. NASSCOM looks forward to accelerate this critical partnership by facilitating Taiwanese companies to set up in India and create business opportunities with the budding startups," said Shivendra Singh, vice president, Global Trade Development, Nasscom.