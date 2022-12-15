Nasscom Foundation launches programme to skill 3.5 million people

“There is no doubt that India is on a high economic growth trajectory and the key is to take the entire country along in this development journey. With initiatives like NASSOM Foundation’s Aspirational Districts Programme, I am confident that significant progress will be made towards equitable development. This is one of the first steps in ensuring a national inclusive development strategy that fosters technology and ensures that no district is left behind," said Rakesh Ranjan, mission director, Niti Aayog.