Nasscom Foundation launches programme to skill 3.5 million people

New Delhi: The Nasscom Foundation on Wednesday launched the “Aspirational Districts Programme" to digitally empower and skill over 3.5 million people by March 2024, in remote and backward areas of India.
The programme will focus on digital literacy, e-governance and digital skill building for the marginalised communities and establish digital resource centres in 55 aspirational districts, Nasscom Foundation said in a statement.
“The government’s aspirational districts programme spearheaded by NITI Aayog has triggered equitable growth and development in every corner of the country. As an extension to the government’s initiative, NASSCOM Foundations’ Aspirational Districts Programme focusses on the two aspects of inclusive growth and meeting SDG commitments,“ said Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, Nasscom Foundation.
Nasscom Foundation is tapping into more than 100 aspirational districts out of which 55 districts have been identified as of now across 23 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh
“There is no doubt that India is on a high economic growth trajectory and the key is to take the entire country along in this development journey. With initiatives like NASSOM Foundation’s Aspirational Districts Programme, I am confident that significant progress will be made towards equitable development. This is one of the first steps in ensuring a national inclusive development strategy that fosters technology and ensures that no district is left behind," said Rakesh Ranjan, mission director, Niti Aayog.
