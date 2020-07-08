The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Wednesday virtually launched the Nasscom Launchpad in New Jersey, USA, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote cross border trade through technology partnerships.

The apex body representing India’s $191 billion IT-BPM industry has tied up with a start-up hub VentureLink@NJIT and Choose New Jersey, a non-profit, to facilitate partnerships between New Jersey and India, promote technology-based foreign direct investment (FDI) between the two regions and provide a platform for its member companies to use as a home base while exploring opportunities to do business in New Jersey and the greater New York area.

Nasscom member companies will gain a hands-on understanding of market opportunities within the New Jersey tech ecosystem, assistance with site selection, government regulations, incentives, and tax planning to establish permanent operations in the region while operating out of their home location in India. This initiative would also support collaborative research and development in areas of common interest between the organizations of these regions.

The partnership will also facilitate business partner match making and assistance with introductions with prospective clients.

The initial companies participating in the Launchpad are Batoi Systems Pvt Ltd, Eminenture Pvt Ltd, Mucheo, NeenOpal Inc, ITSYS Solutions. It is expected that during the course of a year around 20 companies will utilize the platform.

“This is yet another milestone program for Nasscom that will act as a prominent catalyst for the global expansion of Indian IT companies....through this virtual platform, Nasscom is enabling member companies to develop partnerships with US-based companies. I am confident that this program will boost opportunities available for Indian companies and we can play a role in their growth plans globally," said Shivendra Singh, vice-president, Nasscom.

