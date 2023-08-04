Nasscom seeks direct listing of overseas Indian startups3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Nasscom seeks framework to allow Indian startups with externalized structures to list on domestic markets.
The National Association of Software and Service Co. (Nasscom), has reached out to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the finance ministry, seeking a viable framework which would enable Indian startups with externalized structures to list on the domestic markets, said two people aware of the development.