Nasscom seeks direct listing of overseas Indian startups

Externalization is a strategic move adopted by Indian startups, wherein they incorporate a foreign company, say, in Singapore, and designates it as the beneficiary of the Indian firm. In other words, the startup becomes a subsidiary of the foreign company. This effectively makes the Indian startup a Singapore based company that is eligible to list on global bourses. Reverse flipping, on the other hand, initiates a restructuring of sorts, wherein the foreign company established through externalization is dissolved, and the investors holding shares in the entity are subsequently issued shares of the Indian startup.