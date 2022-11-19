Amid the ongoing Delhi's Aaftab Poonawala-Shraddha Walkar case probe gaining traction across India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on 19 November said the country needs to have a strong leader, else “otherwise, an Aaftab will emerge in every city of the country".

Referring to the case of Aaftab Poonawala, who is in Delhi Police custody for killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on 12 May at a Delhi flat, Sarma said: “Aaftab brought Shraddha from Mumbai and killed her; hacked her into 35 pieces. He then kept the body in a refrigerator. Even when the body was in the fridge, he brought another girlfriend to the same house."

Aaftab not only killed Shraddha, but hacked her body into 35 pieces. The Assam Chief Minister was sharing details which have so far been repeated.

"If the country does not have a powerful leader today, a government that can rever the nation as motherland, there would be an Aaftab in every city of the country. We won’t be able to protect our country," ANI quoted Sarma as saying.

Despite the Delhi Police comes under the purview of the Union Home Ministry, it is still unclear if Sarma was criticising a leader in particular.

The report of Shradha Walkar’s killing has sparked a wave of massive anger across the nation and people are seeking stringent punishment against Aaftab. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has heightened the security arrangements and aDelhi court has directed the Delhi Police not to use any “third degree" measures on Aaftab Poonawala during the narco analysis test on him, reported HT.

With agency inputs.