'Nation needs a strong leader…': Assam CM referring to Shraddha murder case
- Aaftab Poonawala not only killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, but hacked her body into 35 pieces.
Amid the ongoing Delhi's Aaftab Poonawala-Shraddha Walkar case probe gaining traction across India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on 19 November said the country needs to have a strong leader, else “otherwise, an Aaftab will emerge in every city of the country".