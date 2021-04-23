Oxygen stocks at top hospitals treating thousands of seriously ill covid-19 patients ran alarmingly low for the second day running on Friday, triggering panic among doctors who took to Twitter to plead for help.

Often, fresh supplies reached just in time to avert disaster.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief ministers and oxygen suppliers as hospitals in Delhi and several North Indian states struggled to secure supplies and desperate relatives scoured the capital for portable cylinders.

View Full Image New Delhi’s Sir Gangaram hospital received an oxygen tanker only after its medical director sounded an SOS about its dangerously low oxygen stock

New Delhi’s Sir Gangaram hospital received an oxygen tanker only after its medical director sounded an SOS about its dangerously low oxygen stock. The hospital said 25 of its sickest patients had died in the previous 24 hours, though the deaths were not attributed to lack of oxygen.

“Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and ED. Major crisis likely. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril. Stop catastrophe. Need oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Governments please help. We have warned," the hospital said.

Gangaram, which has 510 patients, had warned of falling stocks on Thursday night as well.

The Centre on Thursday issued orders under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, asking states to ensure free movement of oxygen, following reports that some states were blocking tankers headed outside.

The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in New Delhi’s said after multiple requests, it received 18 oxygen cylinders -- not nearly enough. The hospital has now connected one cylinder to two patients each as it waits for more stocks. “We have 160 covid patients at the hospital who can breathe as long as we can provide them with oxygen," medical director Dr H.S Chabbra said, seeking help from authorities “as the lives of all these patients are in a very precarious state".

Oxygen shortages also forced several hospitals, including the Shanti Mukund hospital in East Delhi, to stop admitting new patients.

“We got emergency supplies from the Delhi government and after that, one of our vendors also came and filled. For now, we have supply till afternoon tomorrow, but it is a daily struggle. We have 275 beds for adults, but now, we have 385 patients, with some patients in the corridor. In the ICU, there are 60 patients, while there are 40 beds," Sumit Ray, medical superintendent of Holy Family Hospital in Okhla, said.

Max Hospital tweeted an SOS to authorities in the early morning that it had less than an hour’s oxygen at Max Smart Hospital & Max Hospital Saket. “Awaiting promised fresh supplies from (oxygen maker) INOX since 1 am. Over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance." The hospital received supplies just in time.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the Centre to increase oxygen supplies, with the state crossing 100,000 active cases on 25 April.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan also reviewed the status of oxygen availability at central government hospitals and AIIMS, New Delhi. “Various measures taken by the Union government to resolve and streamline logistic issues related to transport of oxygen supply from the manufacturing sources to the hospitals. The 24X7 Control Room DPIIT is working to resolve all transportation related issues of Delhi for smooth supply of oxygen," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Vardhan also ordered to speed up the installation of five Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants at all locations in Delhi hospitals. The government also decided to install DRDO-Tata Sons oxygen generation plants at AIIMS, NIC Jhajjar, Safdarjung, LHMC and Dr RML Hospital immediately. These plants will have the capacity to generate 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute. Meanwhile, the Armed Forces Medical Services has moved to import 23 mobile oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany.

Leroy D’Souza contributed to the story.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.