Nation reels as supply of medical oxygen runs dry

The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in New Delhi’s said after multiple requests, it received 18 oxygen cylinders -- not nearly enough. The hospital has now connected one cylinder to two patients each as it waits for more stocks. “We have 160 covid patients at the hospital who can breathe as long as we can provide them with oxygen," medical director Dr H.S Chabbra said, seeking help from authorities “as the lives of all these patients are in a very precarious state".