Nation should be committed to making common man’s life easy: Modi

Modi said that the common man should be given handholding at every stage in his journey from dream to fulfilment and that it was the duty of the government system to nurture, unleash and support the capability of the society
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told civil servants that the democratic set up should be committed to making the lives of common man easy, schemes and governance models should be designed in a global context and decisions at all levels should strengthen the integrity of the country.
At a function marking ‘civil services day’ in the capital, Modi said that the common man should be given handholding at every stage in his journey from dream to fulfilment and that it was the duty of the government system to nurture, unleash and support the capability of the society.
“Reform in governance should be our natural stance," said an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said quoting Modi speaking at the event. Union Minister Shri Jitendra Singh and senior officials were present on the occasion.
“In our democratic set up, we should be committed to three goals. The first goal is that there should be a change in the life of the common people in the country, their life should be easy and they should also be able to feel this ease. Common people should not have to struggle in their dealings with the government, benefits and services should be available to them without hassle," the statement said quoting Modi.
The Prime Minister also suggested that whatever India does, should be in the global context. “We need to develop our schemes and governance models keeping this perspective in mind," the statement said.
“Systems and models should keep on getting updated at a regular speed, we cannot deal with the challenges of today with the systems of last century," the statement said quoting Modi.
He also said that the prime responsibility of everyone in the system is the unity and integrity of the country, on which there cannot be any compromise. “Even local decisions should be measured on this touchstone. Every decision of ours should be evaluated on its capacity to provide strength to the country’s unity and integrity. ‘Nation First’ should always inform our decisions," said Modi.
Modi urged officers to think out of box. Reform in governance should be our natural stance, he said, adding that governance reforms should be as per the needs of the time.
Modi referred to reduction of obsolete laws and a number of compliances as one of his key priorities. Proactive change is needed, the Prime Minister said. “We should not be governed by the regulations and mentality that emerged in the period of scarcity, we should have an attitude of abundance. Similarly, we should anticipate rather than just react to the challenges," the statement said quoting Modi.
