Home >News >India >Nation stands united with Telangana: Kovind on heavy rainfall in state
President Kovind tweeted expressing his concern about the heavy rainfall in Telangana.

Nation stands united with Telangana: Kovind on heavy rainfall in state

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST PTI

  • In this hour of crisis, the nation stands united with the people of Telangana, said President Kovind
  • Fifteen people have died in Hyderabad in rain-related incidents, following heavy rainfall that lashed the city and different parts of Telangana

NEW DELHI : President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the nation stands united with the people of Telangana, parts of which witnessed heavy rain, in this hour of crisis.

The president also spoke to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and expressed concern over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the incessant rain.

"Spoke with the Governor of Telangana, @DrTamilisaiGuv and CM Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao and expressed concern over loss of lives & destruction caused by incessant rain in Hyderabad & parts of Telangana. In this hour of crisis, the nation stands united with the people of Telangana," Kovind said in a tweet.

Fifteen people have died in Hyderabad in rain-related incidents, following heavy rainfall that lashed the city and different parts of Telangana, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of low-lying areas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

