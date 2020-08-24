NEW DELHI : A proposed national strategy on use of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in business and governance will make sure the less-privileged benefit from the technology rather than being left behind, said Amitabh Kant, CEO of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog.

Kant’s assurance about keeping the interests of the poor at the heart of the proposed strategy comes amid global concerns about automation taking away less skilled and routine jobs though it enhances efficiency and productivity for businesses.

India’s proposed national strategy seeks to promote responsible use of artificial intelligence applications so that automated decision-making in business and governance will follow certain ground rules on inclusiveness, non-discrimination and accountability.

The strategy being drafted by NITI Aayog in consultation with the industry and experts is expected to include global best practices from models followed in Singapore, the EU and the US. NITI Aayog has sought comments from the industry and experts on a draft strategy document by the end of August before it finalizes it.

India’s goal for technology adoption has ensured that the less-privileged benefit from it rather than being left behind, Kant said in an interview. He cited the example of Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar identification, and mobile phones to ensure inclusiveness via direct benefit transfers.

NITI Aayog’s national AI strategy notes that India is well-placed to become a leader in the usage of AI in social sectors, given how data-rich India is, said Kant. “The need is to transform India into a data-intelligent country. India presents use cases in various sectors aimed at addressing problems faced by 40% of the global population. Solving for India can help solve for the world as well. So, rather than the less-privileged being left behind, we envision them at the forefront of those receiving the benefits of technology," Kant said.

The strategy proposes a relook at the Consumer Protection Act to see if it needs to be tweaked for AI and suggests that there may be certain sector-specific guidelines for use of AI. One area the think tank has highlighted is the need for assigning accountability for harm from specific AI-driven decisions.

PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcements reflect the vision that technology should be used for the greater good, Kant said.

gireesh.p@livemint.com

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via