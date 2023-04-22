Bengaluru hosts conference to help cities mainstream climate action1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 03:22 PM IST
They deliberated that the city governments should consider climate impacts when making budgeting decisions, while leveraging public-private partnerships, municipal green bonds and other innovative financing mechanisms where available
NEW DELHI: National and international partners came together in Bengaluru to discuss “Mainstreaming Climate Action in Cities" in an effort to shape G20 priorities and develop the next steps for accelerating climate action in India and beyond.
