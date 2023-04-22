NEW DELHI: National and international partners came together in Bengaluru to discuss “Mainstreaming Climate Action in Cities" in an effort to shape G20 priorities and develop the next steps for accelerating climate action in India and beyond.

Three of the six current U20 priority areas (accelerating climate finance, ensuring water security, and encouraging environmentally responsive behaviour) were a matter of contention.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the participants concurred that it is necessary for cities to accelerate climate action and receive added support from national governments and international investors to address vulnerabilities due to increasing heat and rainfall.

They deliberated that the city governments should consider climate impacts when making budgeting decisions, while leveraging public-private partnerships, municipal green bonds and other innovative financing mechanisms where available.

It added that the climate action plans should address water security and resilience. Institutional and regulatory reforms should be considered where needed to protect and revitalize vulnerable water resources, mainstream integrated urban water resource management, ensure equitable and safe access to water and reduce risk from water-related hazards like flooding.

“To create sustainable cities, innovative and inclusive city design is crucial. Without it, behaviour nudges and policy changes would not work. Let’s tweak policies, implement congestion pricing, and give incentives for sustainable living.,“ said Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Smart Cities Mission Director of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Shruti Narayan, C40 Regional Director for South and West Asia, said: “Cities across India and the world are stepping up as climate leaders, but they continue to face daunting capacity constraints as they pursue urgently needed climate action. That’s why city voices are so vital on the national and international stage."

The conference was organized by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, together with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in Bengaluru on 21 April 2023. The gathering was part of a series of events organized during India’s G20 Presidency under the ambit of the Urban 20 (U20).