National award-winning farmer loses phone, then gets duped of ₹80,000 despite not having internet banking enabled

Losing his mobile phone turned into a double whammy for an elderly West Bengal farmer, and a National Award recipient. Shailen Chandi was duped of ₹83,244 in a cyber fraud, in addition to losing his phone.

According to an NDTV report, Chandi knocked on every door over the past three months. From approaching the police, the Cyber Crime Department, to bank authorities, but found no solution.

His mobile phone went missing on March 29, prompting him to immediately file a written complaint at the local police station.

What happened? As his bank accounts were linked to the SIM card in the missing phone, he swiftly applied for a replacement SIM. After activating the new SIM, he received SMS alerts showing that ₹6,000 and ₹4,000 had been withdrawn from one of his accounts at a state-owned bank in two separate transactions on March 31.

After realising he had been cheated, he filed separate complaints with the Shantipur Police and the Cyber Crime Department on April 1.

However, the fraud continued. On April 2, another ₹71,000 was allegedly withdrawn from his account at a different state-owned bank through 12 separate transactions.

What has made the case more shocking is that neither of his bank accounts had internet banking activated, and he did not own an ATM card. According to NDTV report, bank officials have also been unable to explain how the money was withdrawn digitally despite the absence of both ATM and online banking facilities.

After the incident, the elderly farmer submitted written complaints to the managers of both banks, their nodal officers, the Cyber Crime Department and the Reserve Bank of India's main branch.

Despite sending several reminder letters, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified even after more than three-and-a-half months. Chandi has expressed disappointment over the police response and the slow progress of the investigation.

Speaking with tears in his eyes, Shailen Chandi told NDTV, “Just as some people misuse science in agriculture by relying on hybrids and chemicals for temporary gains, cyber criminals are also misusing science for illegal profits. Then what is the purpose of advanced education, cybercrime departments, and the government's efforts if criminals continue to outsmart the system? Will those who exploit technology to cheat ordinary people ultimately prove to be the most powerful?”

Also Read | Cyber crime is a challenge before the country and world: Amit Shah