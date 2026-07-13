Subscribe

National award-winning farmer loses phone, then gets duped of ₹80,000 despite not having internet banking enabled

What has made the case more shocking is that neither of his bank accounts had internet banking activated, and he did not own an ATM card.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated13 Jul 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Advertisement
This is an AI-generated image for representational purposes only.
This is an AI-generated image for representational purposes only.
AI Quick Read

Losing his mobile phone turned into a double whammy for an elderly West Bengal farmer, and a National Award recipient. Shailen Chandi was duped of 83,244 in a cyber fraud, in addition to losing his phone.

According to an NDTV report, Chandi knocked on every door over the past three months. From approaching the police, the Cyber Crime Department, to bank authorities, but found no solution.

Advertisement

His mobile phone went missing on March 29, prompting him to immediately file a written complaint at the local police station.

What happened?

As his bank accounts were linked to the SIM card in the missing phone, he swiftly applied for a replacement SIM. After activating the new SIM, he received SMS alerts showing that 6,000 and 4,000 had been withdrawn from one of his accounts at a state-owned bank in two separate transactions on March 31.

Also Read | Lost money to cyber fraud? RBI's new rules offer compensation of up to ₹25,000

After realising he had been cheated, he filed separate complaints with the Shantipur Police and the Cyber Crime Department on April 1.

However, the fraud continued. On April 2, another 71,000 was allegedly withdrawn from his account at a different state-owned bank through 12 separate transactions.

Advertisement

What has made the case more shocking is that neither of his bank accounts had internet banking activated, and he did not own an ATM card. According to NDTV report, bank officials have also been unable to explain how the money was withdrawn digitally despite the absence of both ATM and online banking facilities.

After the incident, the elderly farmer submitted written complaints to the managers of both banks, their nodal officers, the Cyber Crime Department and the Reserve Bank of India's main branch.

Also Read | Delhi police busts ₹300 cr international cyber fraud racket; mastermind held

Despite sending several reminder letters, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified even after more than three-and-a-half months. Chandi has expressed disappointment over the police response and the slow progress of the investigation.

Advertisement

Speaking with tears in his eyes, Shailen Chandi told NDTV, “Just as some people misuse science in agriculture by relying on hybrids and chemicals for temporary gains, cyber criminals are also misusing science for illegal profits. Then what is the purpose of advanced education, cybercrime departments, and the government's efforts if criminals continue to outsmart the system? Will those who exploit technology to cheat ordinary people ultimately prove to be the most powerful?”

Also Read | Cyber crime is a challenge before the country and world: Amit Shah

Who is Shailen Chandi?

Chandi is widely known for promoting eco-friendly farming by avoiding chemical fertilisers and growing indigenous seeds using herbal and sustainable farming methods. In recognition of his contribution to environmentally friendly agriculture, he received a National Award from a Union ministry in 2019.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaNational award-winning farmer loses phone, then gets duped of ₹80,000 despite not having internet banking enabled
Advertisement
Read Next Story