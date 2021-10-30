The National Commission for Women (NCW), along with National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), on Saturday launched a pan-India legal awareness programme to impart practical knowledge about legal rights and remedies provided under various women-related laws.

The programme "Empowerment of Women through Legal Awareness", launched in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, aims to cover all the States and Union Territories across the country through regular sessions to make women aware of the various machineries of the justice delivery system available for redressal of their grievances.

Launching the programme, Justice UU Lalit, judge, Supreme Court of India, said “The nature of these programs initially has been that we are training the teachers those who in turn will be training various women in cross-sections of the society and will make them aware of their legal rights."

The project will sensitize women and girls about their rights as provided under the various laws including the Indian Penal Code. The project will also make them aware of the procedure of approaching and utilizing various channels available for the redressal of grievances sucha as the police, the executive and the judiciary.

"It has become quintessential for women to be aware of the rights bestowed upon them by the Constitution and the procedure to remedy the situation or seek justice if they are infringed upon," Rekha Sharma, chairperson, NCW, said.

Earlier, the commission had launched a pilot project ‘Legal Awareness Programme’ in collaboration with NALSA for women at the grass-roots level on 15 August, 2020. The pilot project had covered the districts of eight states--Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Assam.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.