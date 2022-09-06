National Committee set up to draft new National Cooperative Policy: Amit Shah

India has around 8.5 lakh co-operative societies with a member base of around 29 crore, spread across the length and breadth of the country. These co-operatives are eng Inaged in varied activities like agro-processing, dairying, fisheries, housing, weaving, credit, marketing, among others
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced the constitution of a national-level committee for drafting a new national cooperation policy document.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced the constitution of a national-level committee for drafting a new national cooperation policy document.
The new National Cooperative Policy is being formulated to realise the vision of ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi ’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The new National Cooperative Policy is being formulated to realise the vision of ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi ’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The committee, under the chairmanship of former Union cabinet minister Suresh Prabhu, consists of 47 members from across the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The committee, under the chairmanship of former Union cabinet minister Suresh Prabhu, consists of 47 members from across the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The committee comprises experts from cooperative sector, representatives of national/state/district & primary cooperative societies, secretaries (Cooperation) & Registrars of Cooperative Societies of States / UTs, and officers from central ministries and departments.
The committee comprises experts from cooperative sector, representatives of national/state/district & primary cooperative societies, secretaries (Cooperation) & Registrars of Cooperative Societies of States / UTs, and officers from central ministries and departments.
The existing National Policy on Cooperatives, was formulated in 2002 with the objectives of facilitating all round development of cooperatives and providing necessary support, encouragement and assistance to them, so as to ensure that cooperatives work as autonomous, self-reliant and democratically managed institutions accountable to their members and make a significant contribution to the national economy.
The existing National Policy on Cooperatives, was formulated in 2002 with the objectives of facilitating all round development of cooperatives and providing necessary support, encouragement and assistance to them, so as to ensure that cooperatives work as autonomous, self-reliant and democratically managed institutions accountable to their members and make a significant contribution to the national economy.
“Today, India has around 8.5 lakh co-operative societies with a member base of around 29 crore, spread across the length and breadth of the country. These co-operatives are eng Inaged in varied activities like agro-processing, dairying, fisheries, housing, weaving, credit, marketing, to name a few," the Ministry of Cooperation said in a release.
“Today, India has around 8.5 lakh co-operative societies with a member base of around 29 crore, spread across the length and breadth of the country. These co-operatives are eng Inaged in varied activities like agro-processing, dairying, fisheries, housing, weaving, credit, marketing, to name a few," the Ministry of Cooperation said in a release.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The new policy document is being formulated to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country and deepen its reach, promote cooperative-based economic development model, create an appropriate policy, legal and institutional framework to help cooperatives realise their potential.
The new policy document is being formulated to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country and deepen its reach, promote cooperative-based economic development model, create an appropriate policy, legal and institutional framework to help cooperatives realise their potential.