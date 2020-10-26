National covid-19 rate of recovery zooms past 90%

The national recovery rate for covid-19 touched 90% with 7,078,123 recoveries out of the total count of 7,866,740 cases, the government said on Sunday. So far, 119,104 covid patients have died in India.

While new cases in the past 24 hours stood at 50,129, 62,077 people have recovered during the period, the health ministry said. As on Sunday, active cases in India were at 669,513, accounting for 8.5% of total positive cases.

“The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 6.4 million. Around 75% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs—Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh," the ministry said. It said Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 10,000 single-day recoveries.

Kerala continues to report high number of new cases with over 8,000 cases, followed by Maharashtra with over 6,000 cases. The government said 578 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80% are concentrated in the 10 states/UTs. Maharashtra reported the maximum (137 new deaths).

The total number of labs for testing covid-19 crossed 2,000 on Sunday. “Starting from one lab, the number of labs stands at 2,003," the ministry said.

The epidemic curve of covid-19 in India seems to be flattening, but the ongoing festive season, and the approaching winter months may damage the gains achieved in controlling the pandemic, scientists have warned.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the world is at a critical juncture. “We are calling on governments to carry out key actions. First, assess the outbreak situation based on the latest data. Conduct honest analysis and consider the good, the bad and the ugly," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, WHO, adding that countries that have brought covid-19 transmission under control will still have to be careful.

