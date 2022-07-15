National Curriculum Framework will be developed as per NEP: Centre to Delhi HC2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 06:41 PM IST
- This comes after a petition was filed seeking a common syllabus and curriculum in schools.
A National Curricular Framework for School Education (NCFSE) will be developed as per the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), the Centre has informed the Delhi High Court adding, “a comprehensive strategy document has been prepared in this regard by the Ministry of Education and the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT)."