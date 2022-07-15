National Curriculum Framework will be developed as per NEP: Centre to Delhi HC

“Chapter 4 'Curriculum and Pedagogy in Schools' of the "National Education Policy, 2020" under Para 4.30 'National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) ' mentions that The formulation of a new and comprehensive National Curricular Framework for School Education, NCFSE 2020-21, will be undertaken by the NCERT- based on the principles of this National Education Policy 2020, frontline curriculum needs, and after discussions with all stakeholders including State Governments, Ministries, relevant Departments of the Central Government, and other expert bodies, and will be made available in all regional languages," said the Ministry of Education in its affidavit dated July 14.