National cyber exercise underway to train govt officials on cyber threat

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval inaugurated the National Cyber Security Incident Response Exercise on Monday.
The exercise will be held till April 29
NEW DELHI :
The National Security Council Secretariat is organising National Cyber Security Incident Response Exercise (NCX India) for government officials and critical sector organisations to strengthen India’s cyber posture.
More than 140 officials will be trained through training sessions, Live Fire and Strategic exercises, said the statement from National Security Council Secretariat.
The participants will be trained on various key cyber security areas such as Intrusion Detection Techniques, Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP), Vulnerability Handling & Penetration Testing, Network Protocols & Data Flows, Digital Forensics, among others.
The exercise comes on the backdrop of recent incidents of hacking of power grids in Ladakh and a number of incidents wherein Twitter handles of ministries have been hacked.
The Centre recently said that in recent months, a couple of failed attempts were made to hack networks of despatch centres responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispatch.
Last month, the Twitter handle of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) was hacked briefly on Thursday as it was showing a display picture of Tesla chief Elon Musk.
