National Digital Health Mission sees generation of 12 lakh IDs

NEW DELHI: Nearly 11.9 lakh health IDs have been generated under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) and 3,106 doctors and 1,490 facilities registered on the platform, the government on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the NDHM. On 15th August, 2020, during his Independence Day address, Modi had announced the launch of NDHM. Since then, digital modules and registries have been developed and the mission has been rolled out in six union territories.

It has been envisaged that Unified Health Interface (UHI) - an open and interoperable IT network for digital health should soon be rolled out. This interface shall enable public and private solutions and apps to plug in and be a part of National Digital Health Ecosystem.

It will allow users to search, book and avail necessary healthcare services such as tele-consultations or laboratory tests. The system will ensure that only verified healthcare providers join the ecosystem.

“Steps should be expedited to expand operations under the NDHM. The NDHM will bring ease of living for citizens to avail a large number of health services. Though the technical platform and building up of registries are inevitable essential elements, the utility of the platform to the citizens will be visible only by way of enabling citizens across the country to avail of services like tele consultation with a doctor, availing services of a lab, transferring test reports or health records digitally to the doctor and paying digitally for any of the above services," Modi said.

He directed the NHA along with health ministry and the ministry of electronics & IT to coordinate efforts for this.

The concept of UPI e-Voucher developed by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) was also discussed. This digital payment option will enable financial transactions linked to specific purpose which can be used only by the intended user. It can be useful for targeted and efficient delivery of various government schemes and an immediate use cases of UPI e-Voucher could be healthcare services.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.