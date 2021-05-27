National Digital Health Mission sees generation of 12 lakh IDs

“Steps should be expedited to expand operations under the NDHM. The NDHM will bring ease of living for citizens to avail a large number of health services. Though the technical platform and building up of registries are inevitable essential elements, the utility of the platform to the citizens will be visible only by way of enabling citizens across the country to avail of services like tele consultation with a doctor, availing services of a lab, transferring test reports or health records digitally to the doctor and paying digitally for any of the above services," Modi said.