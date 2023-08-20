National e-commerce policy in final stages, no new draft to be issued: Official1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 01:14 PM IST
National e-commerce policy is likely to be formulated soon. An official said that a consensus has emerged among the concerned stakeholders on the proposed policy.
The proposed national e-commerce policy is in the final stages and no new draft policy will be issued now for seeking the views of stakeholders, a senior government official said. The new e-commerce policy is being formulated by the commerce ministry. On 2 August, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held a detailed discussion with representatives of e-commerce firms and a domestic traders' body on the proposed policy. The official said that a consensus has emerged among the concerned stakeholders on the proposed policy.