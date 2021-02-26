National Education Policy (NEP) will transform the way we educate our children, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. "If we focus on personality development, teach responsibility & moral sciences, prepare them to become better citizens, and inculcate a spirit of nationalism & develop a reading habit, it will redefine the way we educate our children, Goyal said. He was speaking at the FICCI Higher Education Summit.

"NEP has given focus to innovation, entrepreneurship and skill development," the minister said, adding, "the policy allows students to be more creative in their chosen fields."

After almost three decades, India has unveiled a new National Education Policy. From a single regulator for higher education institutions to common entrance examinations in colleges and universities — there is a host of changes for higher education programmes in India under the new policy. With the NEP, we will feel proud that every child in the country is entitled to, and getting equal quality of education, he said.

The policy has been formulated after extensive consultations, and hence has been widely accepted, Goyal mentioned.

Indian education system has to attain that level where the students from even the developed nations would come for higher study in our country, even in institutes other than IITs and IIMs. Goyal said. He called upon the people engaged in the education sector to work together in that spirit of oneness and prepare a roadmap for 7 billion citizens of the world.

The minister lauded the contribution of schools & teachers in nation building, to deal with the future and to alleviate poverty. Goyal said that education is a great equalizer, empowers everyone, and helps in taking the right decisions at the right time.

The urge to expand education and knowledge will give this initiative a new thrust that will make India the knowledge capital of the world, he added.

