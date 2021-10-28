National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, the state chief minister M K stalin has said on Thursday after the launch of 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' (Education at the doorstep) scheme.

"An expert committee will be formed by the state govt to prepare a new state education policy," he further said.

The "Education at the doorstep" scheme is being implemented to impart educational skills among the children who have been missing their classes since the lockdown was imposed from March 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu had earlier skipped a virtual meeting called by the then Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal with department secretaries of all states to discuss a range of issues, including implementation of NEP 2020.

The new education policy was approved by the Union Cabinet on 29 July 2020, and has several reform proposals including rationalisation of higher education regulators, funding for private sector research, structural change in school education, establishment of national research foundation, integration of vocational education and coding from upper primary schools, among others.

The NEP 2020 is the third such policy since India's independence - the first NEP came in 1968, and the second one was unveiled in 1986. Though the government had amended the 1986 policy in 1992, it was largely the same.

Nationwide implementation of NEP is currently underway, though at the state level it may get delayed as some states have expressed apprehension. Karnataka was the first state in the country to issue the order with regard to the implementation of NEP-2020.

"The National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global parameters," Modi has said earlier.

