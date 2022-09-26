NEW DELHI : The National Expo on alternatives to banned single use plastics items and Conference of Startups -2022 was inaugurated in the presence of Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu on Monday at Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai

On this occasion, a video message of Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, was played out, inaugurating the Expo and Startup Conference – 2022.

In his message, the minister highlighted that mindless consumption in place of mindful use of resources has led to the presence of littered and unmanaged plastic waste. “Uptake of eco-friendly alternatives such as jute, and bamboo, and moving towards an environmentally conscious lifestyle are required to address the issue."

More than 150 manufacturers of eco-alternatives from across the country are participating in the Expo. The Eco-alternatives included items made from natural fibers such as coir, bagasse, rice and wheat bran, plant and agricultural residue, banana and areca leaves, jute and cloth.

The National Expo is open to the public, school and college students, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers of eco alternatives to banned single use plastic items. The Expo and Conference of Startups will spread mass awareness on the availability of eco-alternatives and provide a platform for startups for scaling up their solutions.

Representatives from State Governments, State Pollution Control Boards, concerned central Ministries, financial institutions and banks are participating in the Expo. Along with the Expo, A Conference of Startups working in the area of alternatives to single use plastics and air quality management has also been organized along with the Expo.

The Expo and Startup Conference have been jointly organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and Government of Tamil Nadu.