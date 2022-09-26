National Expo on alternatives to SUPs and Conference of startups launched in Chennai1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 08:13 PM IST
- More than 150 manufacturers of eco-alternatives from across the country are participating in the Expo
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The National Expo on alternatives to banned single use plastics items and Conference of Startups -2022 was inaugurated in the presence of Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu on Monday at Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai