National Film Awards 2020: Suriya, Ajay Devgn receive top honours

National Film Awards 2020: Suriya, Ajay Devgn receive top honours1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
- A group of 10 jury members headed by filmmaker Vipul Shah submitted the report to I&B minister Anurag Thakur
The 68th National Film Awards ceremony, to honour the best that cinema had to offer in the year 2020, was held on Friday at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the awards to the recipients.
The 68th National Film Awards ceremony, to honour the best that cinema had to offer in the year 2020, was held on Friday at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the awards to the recipients.
A group of 10 jury members headed by filmmaker Vipul Shah submitted the report to I&B minister Anurag Thakur.
A group of 10 jury members headed by filmmaker Vipul Shah submitted the report to I&B minister Anurag Thakur.
Actor Ajay Devgn and Suriya won the best actor award for movie Tanaji, The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, respectively. Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru was named the best film of the year.
Actor Ajay Devgn and Suriya won the best actor award for movie Tanaji, The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, respectively. Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru was named the best film of the year.
Actress Aparna Balaamurali won the award for Best actress for Soorarai Pottru.
Actress Aparna Balaamurali won the award for Best actress for Soorarai Pottru.
Toolsidas Junior, won the award for best hindi film, while, Satchidanandan KR won the award for best director for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum posthumously.
Toolsidas Junior, won the award for best hindi film, while, Satchidanandan KR won the award for best director for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum posthumously.
Rahul Deshpande won the best male playback singer for the Marathi film Mi Vasantrao and Nanchamma won the Bbest female playback singer for Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Manoj Muntashir is awarded with best lyrics for the Hindi movie Saina.
Rahul Deshpande won the best male playback singer for the Marathi film Mi Vasantrao and Nanchamma won the Bbest female playback singer for Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Manoj Muntashir is awarded with best lyrics for the Hindi movie Saina.
The award for the most film friendly state given to two states this year – Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Special mention given to Uttarakhand.
The award for the most film friendly state given to two states this year – Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Special mention given to Uttarakhand.
The award for the best music direction was given to GV Prakash Kumar and Thaman S for the background score of Tamil Film Soorarai Pottru and Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo respectively.
The award for the best music direction was given to GV Prakash Kumar and Thaman S for the background score of Tamil Film Soorarai Pottru and Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo respectively.