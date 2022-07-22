The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday 22 July conducted the 68th National Film Awards 2022 and declared actors Suriya and Ajay Devgn as best actors for their films Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior respectively. Aparna Balamurali was named the best actor in the female category for her work in 'Soorarai Pottru.'

