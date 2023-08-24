The 69th National Film Awards was announced on Thursday during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center New Delhi. The Jury members for National Film Awards handed over the list of awardees for feature, non-feature and best script category to Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

A total of 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in year 2021. 31 categories in Feature film, 24 in non-feature and 3 in script writing on cinema.

Here is the full list of winners: National Film Awards 2023:

'The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

'RRR' bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Best actress

Alia Bhatt(Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Kriti Sanon(Mimi)

Best actor

Allu Arjun (Pushpa)

Best Suppoting Actor and Actress

Pallavi Joshi,( Kashmir Files)

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Editor Award

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director

Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa

RRR bags three awards

Action Direction

Choreography

Special Effects

Best non feature film

Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon wins Best Non Feature film.

Best Hindi Film

"Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati Film

Chhello Show

Best Kannada Film

777 Charlie

Best Mishing Film

Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film

Anur

Best Bengali Film

Kalkokkho

Best Maithili Film

Samanantar

Best Marathi Film

Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film

Hom