National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon share best actress award, Allu Arjun wins for Pushpa. Check full list
69th National Film Awards announced; awards handed over to winners by Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.
The 69th National Film Awards was announced on Thursday during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center New Delhi. The Jury members for National Film Awards handed over the list of awardees for feature, non-feature and best script category to Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.