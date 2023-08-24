comScore
The 69th National Film Awards was announced on Thursday during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center New Delhi. The Jury members for National Film Awards handed over the list of awardees for feature, non-feature and best script category to Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

A total of 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in year 2021. 31 categories in Feature film, 24 in non-feature and 3 in script writing on cinema.

Here is the full list of winners: National Film Awards 2023:

 'The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

'RRR' bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Best actress 

Alia Bhatt(Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Kriti Sanon(Mimi) 

 Best actor

Allu Arjun (Pushpa)

Best Suppoting Actor and Actress

Pallavi Joshi,( Kashmir Files)

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Editor Award

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi 

Best Music Director 

Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa

RRR bags three awards 

Action Direction

Choreography

Special Effects

Best non feature film

Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon wins Best Non Feature film.

Best Hindi Film

"Sardar Udham 

Best Gujarati Film

Chhello Show 

Best Kannada Film

777 Charlie 

Best Mishing Film 

Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film 

Anur

Best Bengali Film 

Kalkokkho

Best Maithili Film 

Samanantar

Best Marathi Film 

Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film 

Hom

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST
