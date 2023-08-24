The 69th National Film Awards was announced on Thursday during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center New Delhi. The Jury members for National Film Awards handed over the list of awardees for feature, non-feature and best script category to Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in year 2021. 31 categories in Feature film, 24 in non-feature and 3 in script writing on cinema.

Here is the full list of winners: National Film Awards 2023: Best Feature Film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

'RRR' bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Best actress Alia Bhatt(Gangubai Kathiawadi) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kriti Sanon(Mimi)

Best actor Allu Arjun (Pushpa)

Best Supporting Actor and Actress Pallavi Joshi,( Kashmir Files) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Editor Award Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RRR bags three awards Action Direction

Choreography

Special Effects {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best non feature film Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon wins Best Non Feature film.

Best Hindi Film "Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati Film Chhello Show {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Kannada Film 777 Charlie

Best Mishing Film Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film Anur {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Bengali Film Kalkokkho

Best Maithili Film Samanantar

Best Marathi Film Ekda Kay Zala {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Malayalam Film Hom

Best Film on Social Issues

Anunaad-The Resonance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation

Aavasavyuham (Malayalam)

Best Children's Film {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi&Co. (Gujarati)

Best Direction

Godavari (The Holy Water) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Screenplay

Nayattu (The Hunt)

(Malayalam) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best Audiography Chavittu (Malayalam)

Best Make-up Artist Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Best Music Direction Pushpa (The Rise Part I) Best Lyrics Konda Polam(Telegu) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Jury Award Shershaah

Hindi film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" on Thursday won the National Award for best feature film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "Mimi", respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film "Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}