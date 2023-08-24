Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon share best actress award, Allu Arjun wins for Pushpa. Check full list

69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon share best actress award, Allu Arjun wins for Pushpa. Check full list

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST Edited By Tamal Nandi

69th National Film Awards announced; awards handed over to winners by Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

Alia Bhatt won Best Actress.

The 69th National Film Awards was announced on Thursday during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center New Delhi. The Jury members for National Film Awards handed over the list of awardees for feature, non-feature and best script category to Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

A total of 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in year 2021. 31 categories in Feature film, 24 in non-feature and 3 in script writing on cinema.

Here is the full list of winners: National Film Awards 2023:

Best Feature Film

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

'The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

'RRR' bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Best actress

Alia Bhatt(Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Kriti Sanon(Mimi)

Best actor

Allu Arjun (Pushpa)

Best Supporting Actor and Actress

Pallavi Joshi,( Kashmir Files)

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Editor Award

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director

Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa

RRR bags three awards

Action Direction

Choreography

Special Effects

Best non feature film

Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon wins Best Non Feature film.

Best Hindi Film

"Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati Film

Chhello Show

Best Kannada Film

777 Charlie

Best Mishing Film

Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film

Anur

Best Bengali Film

Kalkokkho

Best Maithili Film

Samanantar

Best Marathi Film

Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film

Hom

Best Film on Social Issues

Anunaad-The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation

Aavasavyuham (Malayalam)

Best Children's Film

Gandhi&Co. (Gujarati)

Best Direction

Godavari (The Holy Water)

Best Screenplay

Nayattu (The Hunt)

(Malayalam)

Best Audiography

Chavittu (Malayalam)

Best Make-up Artist

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Best Music Direction

Pushpa (The Rise Part I)

Best Lyrics

Konda Polam(Telegu)

Special Jury Award

Shershaah

Hindi film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" on Thursday won the National Award for best feature film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "Mimi", respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film "Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)".

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.