The 69th National Film Awards was announced on Thursday during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center New Delhi. The Jury members for National Film Awards handed over the list of awardees for feature, non-feature and best script category to Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.
A total of 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in year 2021. 31 categories in Feature film, 24 in non-feature and 3 in script writing on cinema.
Here is the full list of winners: National Film Awards 2023:
Best Feature Film
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
'The Kashmir Files' wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.
'RRR' bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.
Best actress
Alia Bhatt(Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Best actor
Allu Arjun (Pushpa)
Best Supporting Actor and Actress
Pallavi Joshi,( Kashmir Files)
Best Editor Award
Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director
Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa
RRR bags three awards
Action Direction
Best non feature film
Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon wins Best Non Feature film.
Best Hindi Film
"Sardar Udham
Best Gujarati Film
Chhello Show
Best Kannada Film
777 Charlie
Best Mishing Film
Boomba Ride
Best Bengali Film
Kalkokkho
Best Maithili Film
Samanantar
Best Marathi Film
Ekda Kay Zala
Best Film on Social Issues
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
Godavari (The Holy Water)
Best Audiography
Chavittu (Malayalam)
Best Make-up Artist
Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)
Best Music Direction
Pushpa (The Rise Part I)
Best Lyrics
Konda Polam(Telegu)
Special Jury Award
Shershaah
Hindi film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" on Thursday won the National Award for best feature film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "Mimi", respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film "Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)".
