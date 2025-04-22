National Flag flies at half-mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan after Pope Francis’ death

New Delhi: The National Flag atRashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi was flown at half-mast on Tuesday, 22 April 2025,following the demise of Pope Francis.

The pope passed away at the age of 88 at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, in the Vatican on Monday.

WATCH VIDEO

The Indian government on Monday announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of Pope Francis.

The mourning will be observed across the country on April 22(Tuesday)and April 23(Wednesday)and again on the day of the Pope's funeral.

In a statement,the Union Home Ministry said:"His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See passed away on April 21. As a mark of respect, three-day state mourning shall be observed throughout India."

During the period of the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment, it added.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Goverment has announced a three-day state mourning on the passing away of Pope Francis.

In a post on social media platform X, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the Pope as "a beacon of compassion who stood with the poor and marginalised, took a critical stance against global capitalism, and championed interfaith dialogue."

"Pope Francis' legacy will inspire generations striving for justice and equality," the Chief Minister also said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed deep sorrow over the Pope's death.

He said Pope Francis' "affection for the people of India will always be cherished."