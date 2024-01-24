 National Girl Child Day 2024: PM Modi lauds accomplishments of girls, calls them ‘change-makers’ | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 24 2024 12:08:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.30 1.69%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,438.50 0.76%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 470.05 0.03%
  1. Asian Paints share price
  2. 2,993.75 -2.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 613.35 1.37%
Business News/ News / India/  National Girl Child Day 2024: PM Modi lauds accomplishments of girls, calls them ‘change-makers’
Back Back

National Girl Child Day 2024: PM Modi lauds accomplishments of girls, calls them ‘change-makers’

 Livemint

National Girl Child Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child on National Girl Child Day, emphasizing the potential of every girl in all sectors

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child' (HT)Premium
In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child' (HT)

National Girl Child Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds girls as ‘change-makers’ on National Girl Child Day, highlighting government efforts to provide opportunities for girls to learn, grow, and thrive.

Modi said on social media platform X, "On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. We also recognise the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors."

"They are change-makers who make our nation and society better. Over the last decade, our government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive."

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child on National Girl Child Day, emphasizing the potential of every girl in all sectors.

National Girl Child Day is observed to promote awareness about their rights and the importance of female education and health.

The Modi government had launched its flagship scheme, 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (Save daughters, educate daughters), in 2015 to boost the child sex ratio and empower girls through different measures.

Telangana Police SHE teams organise awareness programs at Hyderabad schools

Telangana Police's SHE Teams organised comprehensive awareness programmes on National Girl Child Day at various schools in the city.

"On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, SHE Teams, under the guidance of the Joint Commissioner of Police Crimes and SIT and Deputy Commissioner of Police Women Safety Wing, initiated a collaborative effort by the Assistant Commissioner of Police and Inspector of Police SHE Teams, along with three SHE Teams Hyderabad, organised a comprehensive awareness programme at various schools on January 23, 2024," Hyderabad police said in a statement on Tuesday.

-With agency inputs

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App