National Girl Child Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds girls as ‘change-makers’ on National Girl Child Day, highlighting government efforts to provide opportunities for girls to learn, grow, and thrive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi said on social media platform X, "On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. We also recognise the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors."

"They are change-makers who make our nation and society better. Over the last decade, our government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Girl Child Day is observed to promote awareness about their rights and the importance of female education and health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Modi government had launched its flagship scheme, 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (Save daughters, educate daughters), in 2015 to boost the child sex ratio and empower girls through different measures.

Telangana Police SHE teams organise awareness programs at Hyderabad schools Telangana Police's SHE Teams organised comprehensive awareness programmes on National Girl Child Day at various schools in the city.

"On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, SHE Teams, under the guidance of the Joint Commissioner of Police Crimes and SIT and Deputy Commissioner of Police Women Safety Wing, initiated a collaborative effort by the Assistant Commissioner of Police and Inspector of Police SHE Teams, along with three SHE Teams Hyderabad, organised a comprehensive awareness programme at various schools on January 23, 2024," Hyderabad police said in a statement on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-With agency inputs

