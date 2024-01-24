National Girl Child Day 2024: Why the event is celebrated on January 24? History, theme and significance
National Girl Child Day not only advocates for equal opportunities in education, healthcare and nutrition but also promotes awareness about the rights of a girl child and addresses issues like child marriage, discrimination and violence against girls.
