National Girl Child Day is observed on 24 January every year to spread awareness about the inequalities faced by a girl child in Indian society. The day not only advocates for equal opportunities in education, healthcare and nutrition, but also promotes awareness about the rights of a girl child and addresses issues like child marriage, discrimination, and violence against girls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government, through National Girl Child Day, aims to highlight the principles of equality and dignity for every girl child. Annually, on this day, awareness campaigns are organised across the country to spread the message of girls’ empowerment. It serves as a reminder to society about the importance of providing equal opportunities and respect to every girl, encouraging their education and overall well-being. The day is also in line with various campaigns and programs run by the Indian government including Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child).

National Girl Child Day 2024: History National Girl Child Day was established by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008. Since then, every year the day has been celebrated across India with a common annual theme. The move aimed to acknowledge the unique challenges faced by girls in a society grappling with gender inequality, education limitations, school dropouts, healthcare, child marriage and gender-based violence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Girl Child Day 2024: Theme The government has not announced any theme for the celebration of National Girl Child Day 2024 till date.

Notably, 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow' was the theme for 2019. In 2020, the theme was 'My voice, Our Common Future'. 'Digital Generation, Our Generation' was the theme for National Girl Child Day in 2021

National Girl Child Day 2024: Why is it celebrated on January 24? The National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24 to mark the anniversary of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Scheme (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 January 2015. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initiative jointly run by three ministries—the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Education— also aims to address the issue of the declining child sex ratio.

National Girl Child Day 2024: Objectives Celebrating the National Girl Child Day annually has mainly three objectives:

Promoting Gender Equality: The initiative aims to promote gender equality and challenge gender stereotypes that discriminate against girls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Empowering Girls: The National Girl Child Day aims to provide girls with the knowledge, tools, and chances they need to realize their full potential.

Protecting Girl’s Rights: The initiative strives to safeguard girls against child marriage, malnutrition and gender-based violence.

National Girl Child Day 2024: Significance This annual event holds immense significance as it promotes gender equality and addresses issues faced by girls in India. It raises awareness about the importance of empowering girls through education, health, and social support. By initiative recognizes the potential of every girl child, and advocates for a society where girls can access equal opportunities and contribute meaningfully. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Increased Awareness: The initiative aims to spread greater awareness of the value of girls’ education, empowerment, and safety. Rise in the female employment ratio, decline in female school dropouts and positive trends in the sex ratio in the country is the result of this increased public awareness, but a lot needs to be done.

Education Access: More girls are accessing education, increased female participation in higher education, and leading to higher literacy rates.

Child Marriage: A decline in the number of child marriages can be clearly noticed as a result of legal actions and awareness initiatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Girl Empowerment: Girls are becoming more empowered to pursue their aspirations, make their own decisions, and contribute to society.

National Girl Child Day 2024: Quotes and Wishes "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." - Michelle Obama

"If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai

"Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world." - Marilyn Monroe

"Girls are capable of doing everything men are capable of doing. Sometimes they have more Imagination than men." -Katherine Johnson

"A strong woman looks challenge in the eye and gives it a wink." - Gina Carey

“The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will." -Amy Tenny Wishes: Equality starts at home, raise your girls with ambition.

Happy National Girl Child Day! Let's commit to building a society that uplifts and empowers every girl to become a leader in her own right.

May every girl be empowered with knowledge and education, unlocking endless opportunities for a bright future.

Strong, courageous, brilliant - every girl is a masterpiece.

May every girl grow up in an environment filled with love, support, and encouragement, enabling her to reach her full potential.

May every girl grow up in an environment filled with love, support, and encouragement, enabling her to reach her full potential.

She dreams big, let her fly high.

May every girl grow up in an environment filled with love, support, and encouragement, enabling her to reach her full potential.

Here's to a future where every girl has the freedom to make choices about her life, health, and well-being.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!