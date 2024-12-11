News
Supreme Court rulings on environmental damage highlight flaws in National Green Tribunal’s methods
Krishna Yadav 5 min read 11 Dec 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Summary
- The court has pulled up the NGT for imposing fines based solely on expert committee reports and calculating them as a percentage of total revenue, without following the principle of natural justice. Several experts told Mint the regulator needs an overhaul.
Companies facing charges of harming the environment have found relief in recent Supreme Court rulings which clarified that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) cannot impose penalties on firms based on their total revenue or solely on the recommendations of expert committees.
