NGT refrains from imposing ₹1,138 cr fine on Odisha citing state govt's undertaking to create waste management fund3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:19 AM IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT), for the time being, has refrained from slapping a fine of ₹1,138 crore on the Odisha government for improper management of solid and liquid waste
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has decided to temporarily hold off on imposing a fine of ₹1,138 crore on the Odisha government for inadequate management of solid and liquid waste. The state government had submitted an undertaking to the NGT, promising that ₹1,152 crore would soon be credited to a separate, ring-fenced account specifically dedicated to the management of solid and liquid waste.
