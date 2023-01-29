The National Green Tribunal (NGT) emphasized that it is the mindset and determination to act on a mission mode that can produce results. The NGT is hopeful that the interaction with the chief secretary of Odisha will lead to further measures in the matter, using an innovative approach and stringent monitoring. The goal is to bridge the 37 lakh tones of legacy waste and 514 million litres per day liquid waste generation and treatment as soon as possible, by shortening the proposed timelines and adopting alternative or interim measures wherever possible.

