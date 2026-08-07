National Handloom Day 2026: History and significance as PM Modi marks 12th celebration – ‘Salute the skill, creativity’

As we mark National Handloom Day today to celebrate India’s rich and vibrant handloom heritage, let's discover more about India’s handloom tradition which has deep historical roots. Celebrated every year on 7 August, this day recognises the weaving skills and techniques of 35.22 lakh weavers and allied workers, out of which 72% are women.

History of National Handloom Day First celebrated in 2015, this day honours the Swadeshi Movement, which was launched on August 7, 1905, to promote indigenous industries and local weavers. Handloom tradition dates back to the Indus Valley Civilisation while spinning and weaving find mention in holy texts such as the Rigveda, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

Significance As weavers pass down their skills and techniques to the next generation, these traditions have evolved through the distinctive practices of different regions across India. This day acknowledges the socio-economic and cultural contribution of handloom workers whose art remains rooted in manual craftsmanship and household enterprises.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who marked the institution of this day, in a post on X stated, “Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India’s rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions.”

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He added, “Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

With women as the backbone of India’s handloom workforce, the National Handloom Development Programme and the Raw Material Supply Scheme form the core operational support system for the sector. The Union Budget 2026-27 brought renewed focus to traditional textiles through several new measures such as National Fibre Scheme, National Handloom and Handicraft Programme, Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme and Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative.

These initiatives aim to establish global market linkages, branding, training, skilling, and improvements in production processes and quality. Rooted in regional fibres, techniques, motifs and generations of weaving knowledge systems, this craft faces threat from mass production of powerlooms and mills. To protects weavers and India’s cultural heritage, the Handlooms Act, 1985, reserves 11 specified textile articles exclusively for handloom production.