National Handloom Day 2026: History and significance as PM Modi marks 12th celebration – ‘Salute the skill, creativity’

As we mark National Handloom Day today to celebrate India’s rich and vibrant handloom heritage, let's discover more about India’s handloom tradition which has deep historical roots. Celebrated every year on 7 August, this day recognises the weaving skills and techniques of 35.22 lakh weavers and allied workers, out of which 72% are women.

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History of National Handloom Day First celebrated in 2015, this day honours the Swadeshi Movement, which was launched on August 7, 1905, to promote indigenous industries and local weavers. Handloom tradition dates back to the Indus Valley Civilisation while spinning and weaving find mention in holy texts such as the Rigveda, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

Significance As weavers pass down their skills and techniques to the next generation, these traditions have evolved through the distinctive practices of different regions across India. This day acknowledges the socio-economic and cultural contribution of handloom workers whose art remains rooted in manual craftsmanship and household enterprises.

Also Read | PM Modi urges people to celebrate National Handloom Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who marked the institution of this day, in a post on X stated, “Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India’s rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions.”

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He added, “Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

With women as the backbone of India’s handloom workforce, the National Handloom Development Programme and the Raw Material Supply Scheme form the core operational support system for the sector. The Union Budget 2026-27 brought renewed focus to traditional textiles through several new measures such as National Fibre Scheme, National Handloom and Handicraft Programme, Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme and Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative.

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These initiatives aim to establish global market linkages, branding, training, skilling, and improvements in production processes and quality. Rooted in regional fibres, techniques, motifs and generations of weaving knowledge systems, this craft faces threat from mass production of powerlooms and mills. To protects weavers and India’s cultural heritage, the Handlooms Act, 1985, reserves 11 specified textile articles exclusively for handloom production.

“India’s handloom exports stood at ~ ₹1,330.96 crore in 2025-26. The leading export destinations during this period were the UAE, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Spain,” PIB said. National Handloom Day 2026 offers an opportunity to look beyond the tradition craft towards the possibilities ahead, its growing global presence and how heritage can remain relevant without losing its character.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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