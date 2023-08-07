In a bid to mark National Handloom Day on Monday, PM Narendra Modi while addressing said India's vibrant handlooms exemplify country's diversity, and adds, “let us reaffirm our commitment to popularise local products." Meanwhile, in a veiled attack towards opposition, he said said certain people are trying to create roadblocks in making India a developed country, and citizens are now demanding ills, like corruption and appeasement to 'Quit India'. Here are the top quotes of PM Modi on National Handloom Day.

PM Modi said, “The Swadeshi movement started today. It was a big reason why our government decided to celebrate today as National Handloom Day."

He goes on to add that India witnessing new revolution with use of Swadeshi

"The demand for Khadi clothes is increasing in India and abroad. In the last nine years, the handloom business turnover has increased from around ₹30,000 crore to over ₹1,30,000 crore,"

"It is our endeavour to make India's handloom, Khadi, the textile sector a world champion," he said.

Weavers are being provided with modern technology to create new designs, threads at subsidised rates, he adds

Advocating for 'Vocal for Local', PM Modi said it has become a mass movement

The prime minister also informed the government is making efforts to set up 'Ekta Malls', similar to one at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, across the country

“We are witnessing rise of 'neo-middle class', which provides great opportunity for textiles companies"

The prime minister further said through 'One District, One Product' initiative, unique products made in different districts are being promoted, and 'Ekta Malls' are being set up similar to the one at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, across the country.

Meanwhile in a veiled attack towards the Congress and Opposition, PM Modi said Country is saying 'Corruption Quit India', 'Dynasty Quit India', ‘Appeasement Quit India’

Modi also called upon the textile and fashion industry to expand their scope and work significantly to take India in the world's three top economies.

