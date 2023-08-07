In a bid to mark National Handloom Day on Monday, PM Narendra Modi while addressing said India's vibrant handlooms exemplify country's diversity, and adds, “let us reaffirm our commitment to popularise local products." Meanwhile, in a veiled attack towards opposition, he said said certain people are trying to create roadblocks in making India a developed country, and citizens are now demanding ills, like corruption and appeasement to 'Quit India'. Here are the top quotes of PM Modi on National Handloom Day.

