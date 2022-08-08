National Handloom Day: Telangana CM launches Nethanna Bima scheme for weavers

National Handloom Day: Telangana CM KCR said that the state government has been working for the welfare of weavers by implementing a slew of new schemes for them.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday launched the Nethanna Bima scheme and extended greetins to the weavers on the occasion of National Handloom Day. He said that Telangana government has been working for the welfare of weavers by implementing a slew of new schemes for them, according to news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday launched the Nethanna Bima scheme and extended greetins to the weavers on the occasion of National Handloom Day. He said that Telangana government has been working for the welfare of weavers by implementing a slew of new schemes for them, according to news agency ANI.
Speaking about the scheme, he informed that it is one-of-its-kind scheme for weavers that has been introduced in the country and nearly 80,000 weavers' families will be benefitted through this insurance plan.
Speaking about the scheme, he informed that it is one-of-its-kind scheme for weavers that has been introduced in the country and nearly 80,000 weavers' families will be benefitted through this insurance plan.
"This scheme will provide ₹5 lakh insurance cover to the weavers' families in case of the unfortunate demise of an eligible beneficiary. It will provide economic assurance to handloom and power loom weaver families," the Chief Minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"This scheme will provide ₹5 lakh insurance cover to the weavers' families in case of the unfortunate demise of an eligible beneficiary. It will provide economic assurance to handloom and power loom weaver families," the Chief Minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CM KCR also termed this scheme a testimony of the government's commitment to people's welfare. He further took a jibe at the Central government and said that it is wrecking handloom and power loom sectors by increasing taxes.
CM KCR also termed this scheme a testimony of the government's commitment to people's welfare. He further took a jibe at the Central government and said that it is wrecking handloom and power loom sectors by increasing taxes.
Under the scheme, the Telangana government has joined hands with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India for the 'Nethanna Beema' scheme and termed the state department of handlooms and textiles as the nodal agency for its implementation. The annual premium of the beneficiaries will be paid by the government on their behalf to the LIC.
Under the scheme, the Telangana government has joined hands with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India for the 'Nethanna Beema' scheme and termed the state department of handlooms and textiles as the nodal agency for its implementation. The annual premium of the beneficiaries will be paid by the government on their behalf to the LIC.
Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Ramana said that the state and central government have come together for the benefit of weavers on the occasion of National Handloom Day. He said that no government has out the tax on handloom but the Mogi-government for the first time has put 5% tax on handlooms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Ramana said that the state and central government have come together for the benefit of weavers on the occasion of National Handloom Day. He said that no government has out the tax on handloom but the Mogi-government for the first time has put 5% tax on handlooms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We urge the central government to remove the Handloom tax and should take the decision to make the GST zero," he added.
"We urge the central government to remove the Handloom tax and should take the decision to make the GST zero," he added.
He informed that around one lakh weavers work in the Handloom and Textile industry, hence, the state government has decided to give ₹5 lakh to their nominees if they die.
Padma Shri awardee and weaver, Chintakindi Mallesham expressed her gratitude to Telangana CM KCR for introducing the scheme for the welfare of weavers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Padma Shri awardee and weaver, Chintakindi Mallesham expressed her gratitude to Telangana CM KCR for introducing the scheme for the welfare of weavers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In India, the National Handloom Day is observed on August 7 every year to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country. In 2015, the first National Handloom Day was organised by PM Modi in Chennai.
In India, the National Handloom Day is observed on August 7 every year to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country. In 2015, the first National Handloom Day was organised by PM Modi in Chennai.