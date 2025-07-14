National Herald Case: Delhi court reserves cognisance order in ED case against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi

National Herald Case: A Delhi court reserved its order on cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Dorectorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case against former Congress presidents Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

They are among the seven accused in the case. Apart from Gandhis, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise, and Sunil Bhandari have been proposed as accused by the ED.

The order will now be pronounced on July 29, according to Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court.

The court has been hearing arguments from both the ED and the accused’s counsels since July 2 on a day-to-day basis.

What's the case? The National Herald case stems from a private complaint by former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy, accusing Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and Gandhi family-controlled Young Indian of cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of property.

The Enforcement Dorectorate had filed its chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and others under Sections 3 (money laundering) and 4 (punishment for money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The chargesheet also names Suman Dudey, Sam Pitroda, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian, and Dotex Merchandise Private Limited. All accused have opposed the ED's plea on the point of cognisance of the chargesheet and denied the allegations.

The ED alleged Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which fraudulently usurped assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), in exchange for a ₹90 crore loan, news agency PTI reported.

"All India Congress Committee (AICC) was given funds, which were to be used properly, but the way they used ₹90 crore (shows that) they have committed criminal breach of trust," Additional Solicitor General S V Raju argued.

“The transacation between AJL and Young Indian was a sham transaction,” he added.

The federal agency also accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the fraudulent takeover of properties valued at over ₹2,000 crore belonging to AJL, which published the National Herald newspaper.

Gandhis defend The Gandhis have, however, contended that it is a “strange” and unprecedented case where allegations of money laundering have been made without use or projection of the property.

During the course of the hearings, the Congress leader refuted ED’s allegations that Young Indian was used to usurp AJL’s assets in exchange for a loan. “The loan was to make AJL debt-free,” they argued.