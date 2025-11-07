National Herald Case: Delhi High Court to deliver order on chargesheet cognisance on November 29

A Delhi court will deliver its order on November 29 regarding the cognisance of the chargesheet filed in the National Herald money laundering case.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju on Friday provided the court with the final clarifications.

The court had earlier reserved its order in July and has since sought multiple clarifications from the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of ₹2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

The agency alleges that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which allegedly fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a ₹90 crore loan.

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

About National Herald The National Herald newspaper was established in 1938 by Jawaharlal Nehru and other freedom fighters to represent the views of the liberal faction within the Indian National Congress. Published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the paper became the Congress party’s voice after Independence. AJL also brought out two other newspapers, one in Hindi and another in Urdu. In 2008, the National Herald ceased operations, burdened with debts exceeding ₹90 crore.

Earlier in April, the ED began the process of taking possession of immovable assets worth ₹661 crore connected to the National Herald and its publisher, AJL. The Congress party has strongly criticised the action, describing it as “baseless” and motivated by “political vendetta.”

According to the ED, notices were issued to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, instructing them to seize AJL assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Similar notices were also displayed at major AJL properties, including Herald House in Delhi and buildings in Mumbai and Lucknow.

(With inputs from agencies)