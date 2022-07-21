National Herald case: Delhi Police issues advisory in view of Congress protest

National Herald case: Delhi Police issues advisory in view of Congress protest2 min read . 09:23 AM IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the National Herald case today.
Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory as major routes are being diverted and barricades have been set up in the city, in view of the Congress protests across the national capital in support of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.
Sonia Gandhi will appear before the federal investigation agency for questioning in the money laundering case today.
The routes that are to be avoided include Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 9 am to 2 pm, as reported by news agency ANI.
In addition to this, inwards movement of buses will also be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road due to the special after-traffic arrangements.
"Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0900 hrs & 1400 hrs on 21.07.22. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," read an official statement by Delhi Police.
Police have made elaborate arrangements and barricaded Akbar Road as the party headquarters is located at 24, Akbar Road today. It said that the traffic is likely to be hit in the national capital due to Sonia Gandhi's appearance before ED.
The 75-year-old Congress leader, who was supposed to appear for questioning before the agency last month, requested for delaying the investigations owing to the fact the doctors had "strictly advised her to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of covid-19 and lung infection". Following this, she was issued fresh summons to join the ED investigation in July.
In June, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED 54 hours in five days in the National Herald case.
The federal agency recently registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian. Following which, ED decided to summon Gandhis for questioning.
Apart from Congress protests, the national capital is likely to face traffic snarls and route diversions due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and water logging issues caused by heavy rainfall in the city today.
(With agencies inputs)
