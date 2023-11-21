The Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth ₹751.9 crore in connection with the money-laundering case against the Congress party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial probe agency said that during the investigation, it was found that "Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs. 661.69 crore"

"...and Young Indian (YI) is in possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 90.21 crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL," Enforcement Directorate was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

