National Herald case: ED summons Rahul and Sonia Gandhi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Enforcement Directorate has asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to depose before it on June 8 at its headquarters in central Delhi. The federal probe agency has asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on 2 June
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi—a member of parliament from Wayanad, Kerala)—for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi—a member of parliament from Wayanad, Kerala)—for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.
The summons by the ED is linked to a 9-year old complaint by Subramanian Swamy against the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi. Swamy had accused the Congress president and her son of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of properties worth $300 million.
The summons by the ED is linked to a 9-year old complaint by Subramanian Swamy against the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi. Swamy had accused the Congress president and her son of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of properties worth $300 million.
The ED has asked the Congress president to depose before it on June 8 at its headquarters in central Delhi. The federal probe agency has asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on 2 June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ED has asked the Congress president to depose before it on June 8 at its headquarters in central Delhi. The federal probe agency has asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on 2 June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Condemning the ED notice sent to the Gandhi family, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Congress president will comply with the summons.
Condemning the ED notice sent to the Gandhi family, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Congress president will comply with the summons.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi has written to the ED to postpone the date to after June 5 as he is currently not in the country.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi has written to the ED to postpone the date to after June 5 as he is currently not in the country.
Condemning the notice the Congress in a statement said, “A disgusting and cowardly conspiracy is being hatched against the leadership of the Indian National Congress to mislead the country."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Condemning the notice the Congress in a statement said, “A disgusting and cowardly conspiracy is being hatched against the leadership of the Indian National Congress to mislead the country."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The entire party and every worker will stand shoulder to shoulder with them and we will fight and win this attack on the country's democracy," the party added.
"The entire party and every worker will stand shoulder to shoulder with them and we will fight and win this attack on the country's democracy," the party added.
"The Modi government should know that by registering such fake and fabricated cases, they cannot succeed in their cowardly conspiracy," the party said.
Subramanian Swamy welcomed the ED action and said he hoped they would be jailed. "From bail to jail as soon as possible," Swamy twitted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Subramanian Swamy welcomed the ED action and said he hoped they would be jailed. "From bail to jail as soon as possible," Swamy twitted.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The assets in question had belonged to a firm that published the National Herald newspaper, founded in 1937 by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.
The assets in question had belonged to a firm that published the National Herald newspaper, founded in 1937 by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.
The agency recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.
The agency recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.
The other accused in this case filed by Swamy are Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda. They have earlier said that they did nothing wrong.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The other accused in this case filed by Swamy are Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda. They have earlier said that they did nothing wrong.