Rahul Gandhi has clocked over 24 hours in multiple question and answer sessions over the last two days as the ED seeks answers on decisions taken with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.
He was quizzed for three hours in the pre-lunch session, after which he left the ED office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road around 3 pm. He is expected to join the investigation back soon.
Gandhi, 51, reached the agency's office in central Delhi around 11:35 am. On Tuesday, he left the ED office at 11:30 pm after being questioned for over 11 hours.
The Congress MP has clocked over 24 hours in multiple question and answer sessions over the last two days as the ED seeks answers on decisions taken with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.
Some 15-16 questions about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transferred within the news media establishment have been put to Gandhi during the questioning held till now, according to news agency PTI.
Sachin Pilot detained
Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained on Wednesday by the Delhi Police while he was on his way to the party headquarters on Akbar Road.
Hundreds of party workers were rounded up and detained by the police for protesting ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi. According to Congress leaders, police unlawfully entered the party office and beat up party workers.
Delhi Police, on the other hand, said section 144 has been imposed around the ED office and in the area between the ED office and the party headquarters.
PTI has reported that around 800 senior Congress leaders and workers have been detained since Monday for protesting the questioning of Rahul Gandhi.
"We have detained around 800 Congress supporters and leaders since Monday. They did not have permission to protest and we conveyed it to them. Despite that they staged protests. We have made adequate security arrangements," said special commissioner of police (law and order zone-II) Sagar Preet Hooda.
The police had on Monday detained 459 Congress workers and senior leaders and 217 on Tuesday.
Vehicular movement was affected in central Delhi on Wednesday after the police blocked several roads and diverted traffic.
