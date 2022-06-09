National Herald Case: Congress is planning to take out a march to the ED office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in a show of support for Rahul Gandhi
The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper
The Congress party will be displaying a show of strength in Delhi on June 13 when former party chief Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
According to the news agencies, the party has convened a virtual meeting today (June 8) in which All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries, State Incharges, and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chiefs will design the protest's plan for June 13.
Congress is planning to take out a march to the ED office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in a show of support for Rahul Gandhi. The party has asked all its MPs, and Congress Working Committee members to be present in Delhi on June 13.
"All the Members of Parliament have been asked to be present in the national capital on June 13, and they will also be marching towards the ED Office along with Rahul Gandhi. The meeting has been called to discuss and take a view of the leaders across the country to take a final call on this as there is another view that along with Delhi, simultaneously, protests should be held in every state capital by the Pradesh Congress Committees," a senior party leader told ANI news agency.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation on June 13 in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.
The Congress has termed the charges "fake and baseless" and added the summonses to Rahul Gandhi and party president Sonia Gandhi were part of the BJP's "vendetta politics".
Sonia Gandhi was asked to appear before the ED on Wednesday, but she has sought time from the agency as she is recovering from coronavirus infection.
The Congress president tested positive on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier been summoned to appear before the agency on June 2 but he sought a fresh date as he was abroad at the time.
The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.
The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL.
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only ₹50 lakh to obtain the right to recover ₹90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.
He had filed a complaint with a Delhi court earlier. Following the court taking cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against YIL on Swamy's petition, the ED also registered a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case. Kharge is the CEO of YIL, and Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.
